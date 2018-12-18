IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Corrections Department says a man serving a life sentence has died.

The department said in a news release Tuesday that 61-year-old Charles Lasage was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. He’d been taken there for treatment of a long-term illness.

Court records say Lasage’s imprisonment began Jan. 25, 1993, after his first-degree murder conviction for killing 11-year-old Rosalyn Barnes in Polk County.





