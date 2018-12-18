President Trump’s former campaign adviser Roger Stone began selling autographed rocks Monday to cover legal costs related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 race.

The longtime lobbyist, strategist and self-described “dirty trickster” has made signed rocks, or “Roger” stones, the latest item available for purchase through his online store.

“The perfect Christmas gift for the patriots on your list,” Mr. Stone wrote in social media post touting the product. “This is an exact replica of the stone that David used to take down Goliath. Use it as a paperweight or…”

Mr. Stone is currently selling the rocks for $8.48, plus $4 shipping and sales tax where applicable.

Proceeds “go to the Stone Defense Fund to help me fight Robert Mueller and the Deep State,” Mr. Stone wrote on Instagram.

A formal member of the Trump campaign through 2015, Mr. Stone made the jump from presidential adviser to pebble peddler as he continues to draw scrutiny from federal investigators probing allegations related to Russia’s involvement in the 2016 race, including possible ties between Moscow and Mr. Trump’s inner circle.

Mr. Stone, 66, made several comments during the race related to the release of stolen Democratic documents by outlets including the WikiLeaks website and Guccifer 2.0, an internet persona that U.S. officials have linked to Russian intelligence, and several people who have been interviewed by the special counsel’s office have said that investigators seemed particularly interested in whether Mr. Stone participated in their publication.

Mr. Stone has repeatedly denied colluding with Russia or WikiLeaks to publish stolen documents, and on Tuesday he pointed to the results of a recent lie-detector test he took on the topic.

“He did extremely well, to my surprise,” said John Palmatier, a polygrapher expert who was hired by Mr. Stone to administer the test. “I believe that he’s being truthful about those things that we addressed,” he told WSVN, a Miami news network.





