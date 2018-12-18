By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 18, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday wished ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn “good luck” in court as Flynn awaits sentencing for lying to the FBI.

Trump tweeted hours before Flynn’s sentencing in federal court in Washington that it “will be interesting to see what he has to say, despite tremendous pressure being put on him, about Russian Collusion in our great and, obviously, highly successful political campaign.” The president adds: “There was no Collusion!”

In another tweet, Trump again disparages the investigation into possible coordination between his campaign and Russia as a “Witch Hunt.”

Flynn’s lawyers have suggested investigators discouraged him from having an attorney present during a 2017 interview and didn’t inform him lying is a crime, but prosecutors scoff at that argument.

Flynn has cooperated with the Russia investigation.

The special counsel’s investigation has produced dozens of criminal charges and four guilty pleas from Trump associates.


