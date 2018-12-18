EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - A veteran Eden Prairie police detective whom authorities say falsified a search warrant in a drug case has left the department.

The city’s human resources director told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that Detective Travis Serafin’s last day was Nov. 6, shortly after an admitted drug dealer was released from prison because the officer lied under oath about the warrant.

Authorities say Serafin searched the man’s house in a heroin case in September 2017 and found heroin, fentanyl and other drugs. Serafin found more drugs in a car but didn’t have a warrant to search the car, so he created one afterward.

Serafin had worked for the department since October 2000 and once was named its officer of the year.

McLeod County prosecutors are considering criminal charges. Serafin hasn’t publicly commented.

