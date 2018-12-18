The Trump administration’s point man in Afghanistan is demanding the Taliban agree to a six-month cease-fire as a prerequisite for future peace talks.

U.S. Special Envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad called for the cease-fire during a three-day meeting with Taliban leaders in Abu Dhabi this week. The meeting was the third time Mr. Khalilzad has met face-to-face with top-ranking members from the terror group since being appointed by President Trump earlier this year.

Mr. Khalilzad also requested Taliban leaders appoint representatives to serve as the group’s officials in the country’s future government. Presidential elections to select President Ashraf Ghani’s successor are set for April.

It remains unclear whether the Taliban will accept Mr. Khalilzad’s cease-fire, which would be the longest of its kind since the beginning of the 17-year Afghan war.

A lengthy cease-fire would be a major victory for U.S. diplomacy. But the Taliban’s refusal to recognize the Ashraf government in peace talks could sideline any goodwill generated from such an agreement.

“Discussions are taking place with the representatives of the United States about ending the occupation, a matter that does not concern the Kabul administration whatsoever,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement Monday.

“The entire agenda is focused on issues concerning the occupiers and talks will exclusively be held with them,” he added, according to Reuters. Taliban leaders reportedly countered the U.S. offer with a demand that its detained fighters be released and that a deadline be set for the withdrawal of all U.S. and NATO troops.

Washington and Kabul have repeatedly stated any peace plan to end the conflict must be brokered by the Afghan government. The Taliban has thus far refused to recognize the central government’s legitimacy.

The Taliban agreed to a weeklong cease-fire in June to commemorate the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Proffered by Mr. Ghani, it was the first significant cessation of hostilities since the U.S.-led campaign that ousted the Taliban from power in 2001.





