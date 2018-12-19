PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) - New charges are expected to be filed against a man accused of fatally shooting his longtime girlfriend in an Omaha suburb.

Authorities say 35-year-old Brenda Henderson died Tuesday at an Omaha hospital.

She’d been hospitalized since she was shot early Thursday morning at the Bellevue home she’d shared with 35-year-old David Clark. He was charged Friday with assault and related weapons crimes. Sarpy County Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Clark. He remains in Sarpy County Jail, pending $2 million bail.

Clark had been out on bond awaiting trial on domestic assault charges and a weapons charge in a separate case. Court records say he injured and threatened Henderson on Oct. 30.





