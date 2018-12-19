GALVESTON, Texas (AP) - Texas regulators have closed a facility operated by a nonprofit group serving homeless and abused children after two boys drowned during a beach outing.

The Galveston County Daily News reported Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission shut down the Galveston Multicultural Institute amid health and safety concerns.

Officials say two boys - ages 11 and 16 - drowned during an Oct. 14 outing near the seawall in Galveston. The body of the younger child, Noah Authement, was recovered days later. The body of Nicholas Garner has yet to be found.

Investigators believe the younger boy was caught in a rip current and Garner tried to save him.

Commission investigators later determined no institute staffers had water safety training.

___

Information from: The Galveston County Daily News, http://www.galvnews.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.