CHICAGO (AP) - A judge says she’ll issue her verdict next month in the bench trial of three Chicago police officers accused of lying about the 2014 fatal shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald to protect another officer who pulled the trigger.

Cook County Judge Domenica Stephenson said Wednesday that she’ll issue her verdict on Jan. 15, which is three days before another judge is due to sentence Jason Van Dyke, the officer who shot McDonald 16 times and was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Former Officer Joseph Walsh, Officer Thomas Gaffney and former Detective David March are charged with obstruction of justice, conspiracy and official misconduct. Prosecutors say they lied to shield Van Dyke from prosecution. Their attorneys say there’s no evidence of a cover-up.

