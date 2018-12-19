RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Newly released correspondence shows the man at the center of a North Carolina absentee ballot probe declined a formal request this week to be interviewed by elections board investigators.

The State Board of Elections released a letter, dated Dec. 16, to an attorney for Leslie McCrae Dowless. The board’s letter to attorney Cynthia Singletary requests an interview with Dowless, but notes that the board isn’t invoking its power to compel testimony.

The letter also informs the attorney that her client’s alleged actions during the 2018 election and before are “under criminal investigation” by the board’s investigators. They are looking into irregularities with the Nov. 6 vote in the state’s 9th District.

Singletary declined the board’s interview request on Tuesday.

Dowless and Singletary didn’t respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday. Singletary has previously said her client didn’t break any campaign laws.





