HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a driver having a medical emergency led to a car slamming into a security barrier at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in suburban Detroit.

The Michigan’s Air National Guard 127th Wing said the car initially bypassed security personnel who check identification at the base entrance Tuesday afternoon before striking the barrier. A man and a woman were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

State police Lt. Calvin Hart says the driver didn’t intentionally hit the barrier and troopers helped offer first aid.

The crash happened after word that police seized more than 70 firearms from the home of a man who was accused of threatening to shoot co-workers at the base. Officials had said Tuesday that there was no indication the crash was related to the alleged threat.





