HAMBURG, N.Y. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a member of the faculty at an upstate New York medical school has been charged with receiving cocaine and heroin through the mail.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Buffalo says 54-year-old Dr. Torin Finver was arrested Tuesday at his home in Hamburg and charged with importation of a controlled substance.

Authorities say several parcels addressed to Finver over the past month were found to contain cocaine and heroin.

Officials say police arrested Finver at his home Monday after showing up under the guise of delivering the contents of the first package seized.

Finver appeared before a federal magistrate and was released. Authorities don’t know if he has a lawyer.

Finver is a clinical instructor at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.





