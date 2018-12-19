GALLUP, N.M. (AP) - Prosecutors are expected to give details about the shooting of a baby at a New Mexico motel.

The teen mother of an 8-month-old girl shot in the face and her boyfriend are scheduled Wednesday to appear before a state magistrate judge in Gallup, New Mexico, who will determine if the child abuse case against them should continue.

Shayanne Nelson and 21-year-old Tyrell Bitsilly are facing child abuse charges after Nelson’s 8-month-old daughter was found with a gunshot wound to the face earlier this month.

The 18-year-old Nelson told police she was in a Gallup Motel shower with Bitsilly when her 3-year-old boy found a gun and accidentally shot the infant.

Gallup Police Capt. Marinda Spencer says the Gallup Indian Medical Center listed the infant in critical condition last week and police have not received any updates.





