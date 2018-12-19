MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina animal shelter says a Morganton dog has been found suffering dozens of BB gunshot wounds to its face, head and body.

A Better Life Animal Rescue President Gwen Hood says the wounded dog named Brownie was found lying in a ditch during a snowstorm last week. News outlets report Brownie’s owner, Edith Pritchard, was found and the Jack Russell Terrier mix was taken to a veterinarian.

Brownie returned home Monday and is now blind in one eye. Pritchard says Brownie had been allowed outside unsupervised, along with her 6-year-old Chihuahua named Petey. Petey died suddenly the same night Brownie was wounded. Hood says it’s believed Petey got into something poisonous.

Hood says Brownie was tortured, and Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant says animal control is investigating.





