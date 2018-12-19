The Treasury Department imposed fresh sanctions Wednesday against 15 Russian agents and companies for interfering in the U.S. presidential election in 2016 and carrying out a nerve-agent attack in England.

The sanctions focus on current and former members of Russian intelligence services, including a former officer Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) who worked closely with sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Many of the individuals sanctioned were part of a second round of indictments by the U.S. special prosecutor earlier this year, or were implicated in the March nerve-agent attack against a former Russian spy in the United Kingdom.

The administration also said it will lift sanctions against companies connected to Mr. Deripaska because he has largely divested ownership.

With Wednesday’s action, the administration has sanctioned 272 Russia-related individuals and entities in the past two years.

“Treasury is sanctioning Russian intelligence operatives involved in cyber operations to interfere with the 2016 election and a wide range of other malign activities,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “We are taking action against operatives working on behalf of a sanctioned oligarch, hacking the World Anti-Doping Agency and other international organizations, and engaging in other subversive actions. The United States will continue to work with international allies and partners to take collective action to deter and defend against sustained malign activity by Russia, its proxies, and intelligence agencies.”





