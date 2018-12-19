JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The U.S. attorney’s office says an Anchorage woman has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for distributing fentanyl to other inmates while in prison.

The office says Dorothy Elizabeth Lantz was sentenced Wednesday to 40 months in prison and three years of supervised release. She had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

Lantz was accused of distributing fentanyl to three inmates after being transferred to Hiland Mountain Correctional Center following an alleged probation violation.

Over two days in October 2017, four inmates overdosed after taking fentanyl, including one who overdosed twice. All four inmates survived.

The U.S. attorney’s office the investigation showed Lantz traded the drugs for commissary items.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.