ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the second death in four days at the Boyd County Detention Center.

News outlets report 36-year-old inmate Charles Shawn Finley of Ashland was pronounced dead at a hospital Sunday. He was among several inmates who overdosed.

Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond says fentanyl is suspected in Finley’s death. An autopsy is planned.

On Thursday, 40-year-old inmate Michael L. Moore of Ashland was found dead at the jail. The cause of his death remains under investigation.

The jail has experienced various issues in the last two years including a riot, escapes and fatal overdoses. The state Department of Corrections removed dozens of prisoners from the jail after the inmate-led riot had shut it down.





