Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee, said Sunday special counsel Robert Mueller should examine Trump associate Roger Stone’s testimony to lawmakers for possible perjury charges.

The California Democrat’s comment comes as emails between Mr. Stone, a GOP strategist, and Jerome Corsi, a conservative author and conspiracy theorist, suggest Mr. Stone communicated with Wikileaks’s Julian Assange during the 2016 campaign.

“The substance of those emails are inconsistent with his testimony before our committee,” Mr. Schiff told ABC News.

Mr. Stone, meanwhile, told ABC he has never met with Assange and also hasn’t been contacted by Mr. Mueller.

“I’ve never done anything in politics that is outside of the norms of my colleagues,” Mr. Stone said.

The scrutiny on Mr. Stone, known as a dirty-trickster in politics, comes after Michael Cohen, Mr. Trump’s former lawyer, plead guilty to lying to Congress about the president’s potential business dealings with Russia during the campaign.

Meanwhile, Mr. Corsi said he refused to plea deal with Mr. Mueller, which alleged he lied to the special counsel about his contact with Mr. Stone.

Mr. Stone also told ABC he would not agree to testify against the president, when quizzed about a potential pardon if he is eventually charged by Mr. Mueller.

“I’d have to make things up and I’m not gong to do that,” Mr. Stone said. “I engaged in politics.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.