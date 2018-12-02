CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s attorney general says a 46-year-old former bank manager is charged with stealing over $97,000 from a 68-year-old bank customer.

Stratham resident and former bank manager Britt Landsperger faces seven felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking.

Efforts to reach Landsperger by phone were unsuccessful Sunday.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and the Portsmouth Police Department conducted the investigation. Landsperger allegedly took money from seven bank accounts belonging to the customer between 2013 and 2018.





