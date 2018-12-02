President Trump’s breakthrough in trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping was cheered Sunday by top business executives who previously criticized the administration’s get-tough tariff tactics.

The Business Roundtable, a group of chief executive officers from America’s major corporations, said it was “very encouraged” by the outcome of the talks Saturday in Buenos Aires.

“We are hopeful this will lead to both important reforms in China and a de-escalation in trade tensions between the U.S. and China,” the group said in a statement.

At a more than two-hour dinner meeting in Buenos Aires, the U.S. agreed to temporarily halt escalating trade actions and China agreed to begin opening up its markets to American goods.

The details remain to be ironed out.

Mr. Trump has weathered fierce criticism of his use of tariffs to force China to deal, including from the Business Roundtable.

While the group pushes for eased tensions on all trading fronts, it acknowledged the importance of ending China’s unfair trade practices.

“China’s trade and investment practices have prevented U.S. companies from competing on a level playing field and hurt U.S. workers. The Administration is right to demand reforms that liberalize the Chinese market and ensure fair treatment of U.S. companies,” said the group.

Mr. Trump has used tariffs and other get-tough measures to force trade negotiations on several fronts, including prodding the European Union to the bargaining table and reworking the 24-year-old pact with Mexico and Canada.

With China, Mr. Trump is demanding an end to longtime abuses such as theft of intellectual property, subsidies for Chinese companies and use of high duties and other trade barriers against American goods.

At the dinner in Buenos Aires, where the two leaders were attending the G20 summit, Mr. Trump agreed to a 90-day delay of tariff increases originally set for Jan. 1.

The tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods would have gone from 10 percent to 25 percent in the new year. Mr. Trump also threatened tariffs on another $267 billion of imports, effectively taxes all goods from China.

The Chinese agreed to buy a substantial amount to U.S. agriculture, energy and industrial goods, although the amount has not been finalized, according to the White House.





