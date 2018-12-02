President Trump said he’ll likely agree to a request from congressional leaders to extend government funding for two weeks beyond Friday’s deadline due to the funeral this week of former President George H.W. Bush.

“If they come — which they have — to talk about an extension because of President Bush’s passing, I would absolutely consider it and probably give it,” Mr. Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One late Saturday night on his return to Washington from the G-20 summit in Argentina.

Congress and the White House are facing a Friday deadline to agree on funding to avoid a partial government shutdown of several agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security. Among the unresolved issues are funding for the border wall sought by Mr. Trump.

The federal government will be closed Wednesday for the funeral for the 41st president at the National Cathedral in Washington, and a national day of mourning. Mr. Bush will lie in state at the Capitol beginning on Monday evening.





