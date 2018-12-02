PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities say they shot and killed a man who was holding a meat cleaver.

The Pensacola News Journal reported that Escambia County deputies responded early Saturday morning to a call about a murder in an apartment complex.

When deputies arrived at the apartment, the suspect “opened the door holding a meat cleaver and another cutting instrument.” The deputies reported that the suspect refused orders to drop the weapons.

Authorities said that the man then attacked the deputies with the meat cleaver. No one else was found inside the apartment. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office did not release any additional details about the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting.





