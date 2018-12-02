HOLMDEL, N.J. (AP) - Funeral services are being held for a New Jersey family whose bodies were found at their burning mansion.

Family and friends gathered Sunday at the Holmdel Funeral Home in Holmdel to mourn Keith Caneiro; his wife, Jennifer, and their two young children, Jesse and Sophia. All were found dead Nov. 20 at their Colts Neck home.

Keith Caneiro’s brother, Paul, has been charged with murder and arson. He pleaded not guilty during a court appearance Friday.

Monmouth County prosecutors have called the motive for the slayings “financial.” But defense lawyers say they haven’t seen any evidence Paul Caneiro was financially strapped.

Keith Caneiro was found shot to death outside the home, while his wife and children were found inside the residence.

A few hours earlier, another blaze occurred at Paul Caneiro’s Ocean Township home. He’s also charged in that fire.





