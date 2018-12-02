CHICAGO (AP) - A purported leader of a Gangster Disciples faction faces a charge of committing murder in the aid racketeering as Chicago federal prosecutors continue to target social media-conscious street gangs.

A recently unsealed indictment alleges Pierre Robinson fatally shot rival Glenn Houston at a convenience store in 2014 in part to boost his status and the status of his South Side Evans Mobb gang on social media.

The 25-year-old pleaded not guilty Friday in Chicago federal court. He could face the death penalty if prosecutors chose to seek it.

Similar charges were brought in October against members of the Goonie Boss gang faction, accused of involvement in 11 killings.

Police say gangs have embraced social media to goad foes and brag about their crimes, which helps fuel deadly conflicts between gangs.





