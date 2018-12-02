The late President George H.W. Bush was the patriarch of a political family dynasty that was arguably more powerful and enduring in the Republican Party than the Kennedys who dominated Democratic politics for decades.

Starting with Mr. Bush, who died late Friday at age 94, a member of the Bush family has appeared on the ballot in seven of the past 10 presidential elections dating back to 1980. That’s when George Herbert Walker Bush was tapped by Ronald Reagan as his running mate after losing to Reagan in the GOP primary.

The watershed election for conservatives launched eight years as vice president for Mr. Bush under Reagan, followed by four years as president. Son George W. Bush went on to win two terms in the White House — with father and son forever after referring to themselves as “41” and “43” for their respective places in presidential history.

The only other father-and-son duo to serve as president was founding father John Adams and his son, John Quincy, who won the presidency 175 years ago.

“The nation mourns the loss of a great patriarch who served this country as a war hero, congressman, CIA director, vice president, and president,” said Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Republican. “Just as important, he will be missed by his family as a caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. A truly honorable and gracious man has gone home to God.”

Russ Baker, author of a biography of the Bushes, said the family is better known for building an enduring political dynasty than for their policy or ideology. He said George H.W. Bush and wife Barbara, who died last April, practiced the personal touch in politics and amassed a Christmas-card list of 40,000.

SEE ALSO: Bush remembered as peerless patriot, patriarch of political dynasty

“The Bush family are the greatest ever at leveraging their communal family assets. Better, I believe, than even the Kennedys,” he told the Associated Press in 2017. “They are masters, they all get it. They understand this is what they are supposed to do.”

Mr. Bush lost his re-election bid in 1992 to Democrat Bill Clinton, a stinging defeat that was brought on partly by the Republican’s abandonment of his “read my lips” pledge not to raise taxes.

As Mr. Bush rose to the top of American politics, two of his sons were rising, too — aided by the father’s connections in the oil business and in government. George W. was elected governor of Texas in 1994, and Jeb Bush served two terms as governor of Florida, beginning in 1999.

George W. Bush won the presidency in 2000 — defeating Clinton’s Vice President Al Gore — and guided the U.S. through the early years of the war on terrorism after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

“During my presidency, Dad and I didn’t talk much about policy,” George W. Bush wrote in “41: A Portrait of My Father.”

But the son did rely on several of his father’s former advisers, including Dick Cheney, who became the younger Bush’s vice president for eight years, and Colin Powell, who became his Secretary of State.

Jeb Bush ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016 but lost to President Trump, who needled his rival with the famous family name as “low energy.”

Jeb’s son, George P. Bush, also entered politics and is now serving as land commissioner of Texas. The late president’s granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager is a correspondent for NBC who frequently appears on the Today show.

The first member of the Bush family to enter politics was actually Mr. Bush’s father, Prescott, who served as a Republican senator from Connecticut from 1952 to 1963. Republican President Dwight Eisenhower toyed with replacing Vice President Richard Nixon with Prescott Bush as his running mate in 1956, but stuck with Nixon.

Prescott Bush retired from the Senate in January 1963, the same year that the shining star of Kennedy family politics, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated.

Neither of Kennedy’s younger brothers would capture the White House. Robert, a senator, was assassinated in 1968 while running for the Democratic presidential nomination, and Edward, one of the longest-serving senators in U.S. history, failed to win the party’s nomination in 1980 against President Jimmy Carter, partly due to lingering questions about the Chappaquiddick scandal.

George H.W. Bush, namesake of his maternal grandfather, lost his first bid for office in a Senate race in Texas in 1964 but won a House seat in Houston two years later. He later served as chairman of the Republican National Committee, CIA director, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and a U.S. diplomat in China.

In Washington, George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush endeared themselves to the White House staff and others by treating people with respect, according to those who knew them.

A book about the White House called “The Residence” by Kate Andersen Brower detailed in 2015 how the permanent staff — maids, cooks, butlers — revered Mr. Bush and first lady Barbara for their humility. Houseman Linsey Little “was one of a handful of household staff who played horseshoes with the president several times a month, sometimes two or three times a week,” the book recounted.

Once, the president even asked Little to join him in the Family Dining Room on the second floor.

“He told me to have a seat at the table and we sat there and talked,” Little told the author, shaking his head. “Sitting at the table with the president, having a conversation. None of the rest of them would have done a thing like that.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.