The late President H.W. Bush’s last words before he passed away Friday night were to his eldest son, President George W. Bush, who he spoke with over the phone.

James Baker, former chief of staff to the 41st president, told CNN that just before the president passed away, he spoke to his children and told Mr. G.W. Bush, “I love you too.”

Mr. Baker, who frequently visited Mr. Bush in the hospital, described his passing as “peaceful.”

“He used to refer to our relationship as big brother, little brother…that is a characterization I take as quite an honor. I consider him to be my best friend,” Mr. Baker told CNN on Sunday.

Mr. Bush passed away Friday night, roughly seven months after losing his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush, in April.

“He really wasn’t ready to go after Barbara died, but by the time he got back here in Houston from his summer…I think he was pretty much ready to go. The quality of life had deteriorated a lot for him,” Mr. Baker said.

The late president will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Monday through Wednesday.

The last person to lie in state was the late Sen. John McCain, who passed away in August.





