CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Chandler say an extremely intoxicated man has been shot and wounded after trying to enter the wrong apartment and being mistaken for a burglar.

Officers received a call of a burglary in progress at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the resident of the home shot the burglar, whose wounds aren’t considered life-threatening.

They say no arrests have been made in the shooting.

Police haven’t released the names of the shooter or the wounded man.





