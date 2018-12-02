CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Chandler say an extremely intoxicated man has been shot and wounded after trying to enter the wrong apartment and being mistaken for a burglar.
Officers received a call of a burglary in progress at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the resident of the home shot the burglar, whose wounds aren’t considered life-threatening.
They say no arrests have been made in the shooting.
Police haven’t released the names of the shooter or the wounded man.
