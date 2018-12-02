SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Police in Sioux Falls say a man is under arrest after allegedly firing shots and then leading authorities on a chase through the city over the weekend.

Officers were called about gunshots reported outside of a business in central Sioux Falls on Saturday night. Police Sgt. Jon Thum says officers found the suspect’s vehicle and began pursuing it.

The Argus Leader reports the vehicle continued fleeing through the western part of Sioux Falls until it eventually crashed into a business sign. The suspect ran away but was arrested without incident.

Police say the 24-year-old man faces potential charges of aggravated assault and aggravated eluding a law enforcement officer, among others.





