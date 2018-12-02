PHOENIX (AP) - A man convicted of killing two young girls in Sierra Vista in 1967 and released to home arrest in 2015 is back in prison.

Phoenix TV station KPHO reports William Huff’s parole officer found an 8-year-old girl sleeping at Huff’s residence this week.

Arizona Department of Corrections officials say the child is the daughter of Huff’s girlfriend, but there’s no indication the girl was hurt in any way.

However, it was a violation of Huff’s parole and he was sent back to prison.

The state Board of Executive Clemency will decide whether Huff will remain behind bars.

Court records show Huff was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for the murders of a 6-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl.

Huff was 16 at the time of his arrest.

___

Information from: KPHO-TV, http://www.kpho.com/





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.