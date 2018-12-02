BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a Montana man to 10 years in federal prison for his role in a plot to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen sentenced 70-year-old Steven Francis Reychler to five years in prison for conspiracy and five years for possessing a firearm as part of the crime.

Reychler pleaded guilty to the charges in August.

Federal prosecutors say Reychler sold 4 ounces (114 grams) of meth to a confidential informant in 2016. Reychler mentioned plans to bring large amounts of meth to Butte from Las Vegas.

Police also arrested Reychler’s niece, Jennifer Lynn Marshall, for planning to buy four pounds of meth in California.

Christensen recently sentenced Marshall to eight years in prison following her conviction.





