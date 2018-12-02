FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) - The trial of an Indiana man accused of killing a Fort Dodge woman has been moved to Mason City.

The Des Moines Register reports that a judge on Friday approved the move for 26-year-old Phillip Williams’ trial for first-degree murder in the August 2017 death of 26-year-old Jessica Gomez. Williams’ attorney requested the change of venue, citing pretrial publicity. Earlier in the week, Williams’ co-defendant in the case, Mackenzie Knigge, also had her trial moved out of Webster County.

Knigge and Gomez, who were once described as friends, were publicly reported missing on Aug. 9, 2017. Knigge was arrested with Williams on Aug. 10 in Lafayette, Indiana. Gomez’s burned body was found in a ditch near Clare on Aug. 12.

Williams’ trial is scheduled to begin on March 4.

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com





