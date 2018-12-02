NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware are going undercover to stop shoplifting during the holiday season.

Newark Police say officers in plain clothes are being deployed in stores throughout the city to focus on stopping shoplifters.

The department released a list Saturday of five men who were either arrested or wanted for shoplifting, including three men who targeted Home Depot.

Police say they’ve arrested more than 100 shoplifters so far this year.





