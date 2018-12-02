CENTER, Texas (AP) - Investigators say officers have fatally shot an armed man who was sought on an attempted capital murder warrant after allegedly shooting at a Texas trooper last week.
The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Antonio Aguilar of Center was killed early Sunday. No officers were hurt in either incident.
Sgt. David Hendry says Aguilar was sought following a traffic stop Wednesday in which an SUV backed into a DPS vehicle, a trooper opened fire and then a suspect shot at the trooper.
Officers on Saturday received a tip that Aguilar was at a home in Center, 160 miles (257.48 kilometers) northeast of Houston. Hendry says officers negotiated with Aguilar until he came out and began firing.
Officers returned fire.
A man from Center was charged Sunday with harboring a fugitive.
