PROSPECT, Conn. (AP) - Authorities have identified a Connecticut man they say was shot and killed by a bystander during an attempted robbery at a used car dealer.

Police say 44-year-old Torrance Battle, of Waterbury, was fatally shot Friday in Prospect.

Police say Battle and another man were wearing masks and armed with handguns when they entered Rt. 69 Auto Sales and began to physically assault employees.

Police say a customer who saw the attack drew his legally registered firearm and shot at the men, prompting them to flee.

Police say authorities found Battle near the store and he was pronounced dead by paramedics. The other suspect has not been found.

The owner and employee of the dealer were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.