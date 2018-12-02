Potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Sherrod Brown rejected the president’s new trade deal with Mexico and Canada on Sunday, expressing concerns over the outsourcing of American jobs.

“The work is not done yet. I understand the president said it’s final. The president needs to talk to Congress on this,” the Ohio Democrat told CNN on Sunday.

The president signed the new agreement with the leaders of Canada and Mexico while at the G20 summit in Argentina Friday, telling reporters he would be notifying Congress of the U.S. withdrawal from the North American Free Trade Agreement soon, which requires him to give lawmakers a six month notice under the 1994 trade deal.

Although the three country leaders agreed to the new terms, lawmakers in each country still need to ratify the deal. But with Democrats taking over the House of Representatives in January, the president could have an upward battle to get the new deal cleared.

He had made renegotiating NAFTA a key campaign promise.

“Don’t just sign this away because this doesn’t live up to the promise that the president said,” Mr. Brown said.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.