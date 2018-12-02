DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say a shooting at a business in Ohio has left one man dead and another seriously injured.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Dayton says deputies responded to a shooting at the Salem Beverage Market in Harrison Township around 11 p.m. Saturday. They say they found two men with gunshot wounds. One was inside the business and the other was in the parking lot.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office says 27-year-old Anthony Choice, of Dayton, was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 36-year-old man was in serious condition.

The sheriff’s release says the initial investigation indicates the men were patrons of the business and shot at each other inside the building.

Authorities didn’t comment on a potential motive. They’re seeking witnesses who left the scene before deputies arrived.





