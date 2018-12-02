DURANGO, Colo. (AP) - A hospital in Colorado plans to use a state grant to help victims of sexual assault.

Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango says it will expand staff hours for nurse examiners who respond to reports of sexual assault.

The $75,000 grant will also help pay for new equipment and education. The funding is part of almost $1 million to be split between 10 hospitals in the Centura Health system.

Hospital officials tell the Durango Herald the number of sexual assault survivors going to the emergency room has increased from 15 in 2014 to 56 so far this year.

An estimated 3,750 sexual assaults will be reported throughout Colorado this year.

