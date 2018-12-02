NEW ORLEANS (AP) - State police say a Louisiana State Trooper shot and injured a person with a weapon.

Local news outlets report that the shooting happened early Sunday morning in New Orleans.

State police told news outlets that the trooper saw a person with a weapon around 3 a.m. The trooper shot and injured the person during the encounter.

Few details were publicly released as the incident remains under investigation.

The unidentified subject was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. The trooper was not injured.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations is investigating the incident with assistance from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.





