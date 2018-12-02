NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man suspected of killing another man and then participating in a conspiracy to cover up the shooting and burn the victim’s body is heading to court.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Nerkin Omar Morales, of Northampton, is scheduled to be arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court on Wednesday on multiple charges including murder.

Authorities allege Morales shot 44-year-old Daniel Cruz three times during an argument at a Northampton apartment complex in March.

They say Morales and seven other people then participated in an elaborate plot to conceal the shooting by cleaning up blood, hiding the gun, disposing of the victim’s clothing, and then waiting until dark to take Cruz’s body to Hatfield where it was set on fire.

Morales is in custody and it was unclear if he had a lawyer.





