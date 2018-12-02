BARRE, Vt. (AP) - A judge has set a trial date for the former boyfriend of a woman who was found dead on a roadside embankment in Vermont.

The Times Argus reports Judge Mary Morrissey said Monday Randal Gebo’s trial will start in mid-June. His attorney says it will last at least a week.

Gebo is facing a felony first-degree murder charge and aggravated vehicle operation without the owner’s consent in connection with 59-year-old Cindy Cook’s death.

Cook’s body was found in Middlesex in July 2017. An autopsy later determined she had been strangled.

Gebo was arrested in Illinois a few days after Cook’s body was found. Police say the 62-year-old was driving the woman’s car and using her credit cards.

Gebo is being held without bail.





