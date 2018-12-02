WASHINGTON — Police say an employee was shot during an attempted robbery at a Whole Foods Market in Washington, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened Sunday morning inside the supermarket along a busy shopping strip in northeast Washington.

A police spokeswoman says the male employee who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one else was injured.

Police say they are searching for the suspect, who they say fled the scene.

A representative for Whole Foods, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





