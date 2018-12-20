JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two 19-year-olds have been charged with dealing drugs in the Missouri neighborhood where a college student from Chicago was gunned down.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that DeAngelo Frazier Jr. and Michael Bouchee were charged Wednesday with delivery of a controlled substance. Neither man has an attorney. The charge stems from the search of a Jefferson City house after shell casings were found outside following last week’s shooting of 23-year-old D’Angelo Bratton-Bland. He was the student body president at Lincoln University.

The search yielded marijuana and electronic scales.

Charging documents say both men were at the residence when Bratton-Bland was shot, apparently while walking in the area. Authorities said Bratton-Bland was a victim who did nothing to contribute to his fatal shooting. No one has been charged in Bratton-Bland’s death.

___

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.