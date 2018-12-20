By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 20, 2018

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama inmate serving time for robbery didn’t get very far before he was recaptured in south Alabama.

A statement from the state prison system says 34-year-old Ernest Allen Mitchell Jr. got out of a dormitory at Fountain Correctional Facility near Atmore about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. It’s unclear how he fled.

But a prison canine team captured the man about three hours later in a vehicle service area at the prison in Escambia County. Mitchell surrendered.

He was serving a life sentence for a 2014 robbery conviction in Mobile County.


