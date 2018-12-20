HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A judge in Alabama says the case can proceed against a man accused of being under the influence of alcohol and drugs when his truck crashed into a house, killing a sleeping woman inside.

News outlets reported the Judge Don Rizzardi ruled Wednesday there is sufficient evidence for the case against 53-year-old Antony Wu of Huntsville to proceed to grand jury consideration.

Wu has been charged with manslaughter in the Nov. 24 death of 48-year-old Joy Vaughn of Huntsville.

Investigators say Wu’s truck ran through several yards before crashing into Vaughn’s home.

Huntsville police investigator Joseph Abernathy testified Wednesday that Wu was combative and smelled like alcohol and was slurring his speech after the crash.

The manslaughter charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.