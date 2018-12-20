FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) - A 40-year-old North Carolina woman has been arrested and charged with killing a 12-year-old girl in New Jersey more than 25 years ago.

Quiana Dees was found in a vacant wooded lot early on May 2, 1992 suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The seventh-grader had left her apartment the previous evening.

The suspect, who wasn’t identified, is a former Asbury Park resident currently living in Henderson, North Carolina. She is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office says since she was 13 at the time of the killing, she will face a maximum of four years in prison under juvenile laws.

Those laws prevent the case from being tried in adult court with potentially harsher penalties.





