AURORA, Colo. (AP) - A 40-year-old Aurora man has been sentenced to 52 years in prison for assaulting and killing his father in November 2015.

Jason Paul Beamer was convicted in October for menacing and second-degree murder in the death of 68-year-old Robert Beamer.

Prosecutors said Robert Beamer was found in his Westminster home beaten and covered in blood. He died as a result of injuries suffered to his ribs, face and brain.

Jason Beamer was sentenced Monday to 47 years for killing his father, five years for menacing and another 11 years for assaulting a police officer in a separate case, making his total sentence 63 years.





