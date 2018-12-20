HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say they have identified the remains of a South Florida woman who disappeared eight years ago.

The Hallandale Police Department said Thursday in a statement that remains found last week in Miami Gardens were those of 40-year-old Lynda Meier.

Meier went missing in 2010 after she failed to pick up her mother for a doctor’s appointment.

Detectives are now investigating her death as a homicide.

Special Agent Troy Walker of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says investigators are optimistic that her murder will be solved.





