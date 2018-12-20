BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol is asking the public to help them find the person who was driving a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident that killed a man north of Bellingham.

Trooper Heather Axtman says Daniel Holcomb was struck and killed by a motorist at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday as he walked along the westbound shoulder of Grandview Road near Interstate 5.

Axtman says detectives believe the motorist fled in a pick-up truck or SUV with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to email or call detective Charles Sletten at [email protected] or 360-654-1144.





