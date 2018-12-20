DOVER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities say a man was shot and killed outside of a restaurant in Dover.

Police identified the man as 34-year-old Raymond Eldridge, of Dover. He was found outside of Castaways Restaurant & Lounge on Tuesday night.

An autopsy showed Eldridge died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and that his manner of death was a homicide.

Police are investigating the shooting.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.