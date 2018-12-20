By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 20, 2018

MORETOWN, Vt. (AP) - Police in Vermont are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the snow on a remote road.

Vermont State Police say the elderly woman’s car became stuck and she got out to find help on the remote, unplowed road in Moretown, but was unsuccessful. WCAX-TV reports the death of the currently-unidentified woman is not considered suspicious.

Officials say they believe her body was outside for at least a day or so, and it has been extremely cold in recent days.

Police are investigating.


