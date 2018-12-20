MORETOWN, Vt. (AP) - Police in Vermont are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the snow on a remote road.
Vermont State Police say the elderly woman’s car became stuck and she got out to find help on the remote, unplowed road in Moretown, but was unsuccessful. WCAX-TV reports the death of the currently-unidentified woman is not considered suspicious.
Officials say they believe her body was outside for at least a day or so, and it has been extremely cold in recent days.
Police are investigating.
