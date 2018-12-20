Veterinarians are far more likely to commit suicide than the general population, the government said Thursday in a study that finds animal doctors’ workload and easy access to pharmaceuticals is likely to blame for the alarming trend.

The problem is particularly acute among female veterinarians, who are 3.5 times more likely to take their lives than the general populations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Suicide prevalence among male veterinarians is twice as high than the regular public’s.

The CDC said the trend has been ongoing for more than three decades, but it’s hoping to apply its research into solutions.

“This study shines a light on a complex issue in this profession. Using this knowledge, we can work together to reduce the number of suicides among veterinarians,” CDC Director Robert R. Redfield said.

The CDC said it’s focused on a number of factors that might be driving the trend. Veterinarians tend to have stressful workloads, leading to an unhealthy balance with their personal lives. And their incomes often can’t keep up with high student-loan debt.

Yet the CDC also targeted a unique issue — veterinarians have access to euthanasia drugs for small animals that can be lethal in people, if used in large enough quantities.

More than a third of the suicides among veterinarians — 37 percent — from 1979 to 2015 were caused by pharmaceutical poisoning, the CDC found. That’s 2.5 times higher than the frequency of poisoning among the general population.

The CDC said guns remain the most commonly used method of suicide among veterinarians, just like in the general population.





